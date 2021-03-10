Major Faux Paw: From The White House To The Dog House
Published
President Biden's three-year-old German Shepherd was involved in an incident that ended in a minor injury to an individual, officials said Tuesday.Full Article
Published
President Biden's three-year-old German Shepherd was involved in an incident that ended in a minor injury to an individual, officials said Tuesday.Full Article
President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German..
Some ruff behavior has seen President Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major kicked out of the White House.