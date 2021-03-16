What can be done to address surge in migrant children at U.S.-Mexico border?

A growing crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border as many of those crossing into the U.S. are young children. CBS News confirmed 7,300 unaccompanied migrant children were transferred into a network of shelters run by the U.S. refugee agency last month, a record for February. Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum as well as the host of the "Only in America" podcast, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the crisis at the border.