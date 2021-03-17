15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000
Published
A rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 has been auctioned off for nearly $722,000Full Article
Published
A rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 has been auctioned off for nearly $722,000Full Article
Estate and yard sales arealways full of hidden gems.And while an item may be just the thingyou were looking for, rarely are..