"Goldbergs" star George Segal dies at 87
George Segal was always best known as a comic actor, becoming one of the screen's biggest stars in the 1970s.Full Article
Veteran actor George Segal died Tuesday from complications of a bypass surgery, his wife said. He was 87.
