Hollywood Remembers George Segal: ‘A Gift to Us All’

Following the announcement that George Segal had died at age 87, the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actor’s peers in Hollywood paid tribute on social media.



Segal, who died while recovering from bypass surgery, was nominated for five Golden Globes, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination and won two Golden Globes during the course of his career. Segal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”



“He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!” Ed Asner wrote.



Barbra Streisand, who starred with Segal in the 1970 rom-com “The Owl and the Pussycat,” also paid tribute: “So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace…”



“It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark,” Adam Goldberg, creator of “The Goldbergs,” said.



*Also Read:* George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87



Segal was a series regular for the past eight seasons on the ABC sitcom, where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the title family’s eccentric but lovable grandfather. Segal filmed the last episode of the current season before his death, which is set to air on April 7.



In addition to “The Goldbergs,” Segal is also best known for playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the NBC sitcom “Just Shoot Me!,” a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination and aired for seven seasons between 1997-2003.



“Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor,” said Jennifer Tilly.



“So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing,” actress-director Leah Thompson said. “I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC. He was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend.”



See more tributes below:







George Segal in Where’s Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I have ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George!



— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2021











Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e



— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021











So sorry to hear about George Segal‘s passing. We had such fun making Owl and the Pussycat. May he Rest In Peace…



— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 24, 2021











When a legend turns 85… He should have shelves of lifetime achievement awards! How do we make this happen? #thegoldbergs #georgesegal pic.twitter.com/sYbmiml3JE



— Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) February 13, 2019











George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP



— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021











Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away!

From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed! https://t.co/1SvToqUEGH



— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 24, 2021











Aw! Rip #GeorgeSegal. I used to play poker with him at Norby Walters weekly game. Just a great vibrant man with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. https://t.co/np1B7egQrJ



— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021











So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU



— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021











So sad to hear or #georgesegal passing. I loved working with him on #CarolineintheCity and directed him recently on @TheGoldbergsABC he was class talent and a gift to us all #rip friend. pic.twitter.com/8z7u6FsXt1



— Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) March 24, 2021











I loved George Segal. RIP.



— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 24, 2021











So beyond sad and heartbroken to say goodbye to my film dad, the late, great #GeorgeSegal – I was so starstruck on set. To my surprise he not only let me ask him about all of his incredible experiences but indulged me in stories I could have never possibly imagined. RIP pic.twitter.com/LcIeOXof1c



— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2021











Farewell to the hugely talented & prolific George Segal, a brilliant comic and dramatic actor in more great movies than you can tackle in 140 characters. Some personal favs: The Hot Rock, Where's Poppa? The Terminal Man, California Split, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? RIP… pic.twitter.com/nbPReKWieu



— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2021











Dearest George Segal, thank you for the chance to play your daughter in “It’s My Party.” You were just the best and so lovely to me. My love to your wife and family. RIP dear, sweet George. pic.twitter.com/81x1G5Oy6o



— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 24, 2021











So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO



— bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021











My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP



— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021











George Segal was a wonderful actor and a lovely, charming, funny man. Thanks for all you left us, sir.#RIPGeorgeSegal



— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2021









