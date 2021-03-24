‘National Treasure’ TV Series With Latina Lead Set at Disney+

Disney+ has greenlit a TV series based on “National Treasure” that will star a Latina in the lead role, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



The series, a reimagining of the Nicolas Cage-led films, is from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Mira Nair will direct. It was developed under Gary Marsh’s Disney Branded Television.



The TV series will be told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.



*Also Read:* 'Big Shot' Trailer: Ousted by NCAA, John Stamos Takes His Coaching Talents to All-Girls High School (Video)



“National Treasure” joins several upcoming series at Disney+ based on Disney movies, including “Turner & Hooch,” a “Beauty and the Beast” spinoff and the upcoming “Mighty Ducks” sequel series.



Deadline first reported the news about the “National Treasure” TV series.



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Pixar's 'Luca' to Skip Theaters and Debut as Disney+ Exclusive



'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Pushes Back Release Date as Part of Massive Disney Shuffle



'Black Widow' Moves to July, Will Be Released in Theaters and Disney+ Simultaneously