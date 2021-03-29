Opening statements begin in trial of former officer charged in George Floyd's death
Published
Opening statements began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd's death.
Published
Opening statements began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd's death.
Witness testimonies continue in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged in the death of..
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates examines the defense’s strategy for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s..