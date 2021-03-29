911 dispatcher Jena Scurry describes watching video of George Floyd's fatal arrest

Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher with the city of Minneapolis, testified in court Monday that she called police after watching footage of George Floyd's arrest because "something wasn't right." Scurry took the stand in the first day of testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death. Scurry saw Chauvin on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck during the fatal May 2020 encounter. Watch part of her testimony here.