‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Gets Season 9 Premiere Date – and Its First Female Broker (Exclusive)

Break up the boys club. When “Million Dollar Listing New York” returns to Bravo on May 6 for Season 9, the show’s first female broker, Kirsten Jordan, will join the series, TheWrap has learned. Jordan’s debut episode will have a supersized runtime of 75 minutes.



We can also unveil the Season 9 trailer — watch that via the video above.



As you’ll see in the trailer, the New York City mass exodus is in full swing due to the coronavirus pandemic. And for some reason, there’s a llama in a luxury apartment. (Or is it an alpaca? We can never keep those two straight.)



Plus, Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund are fighting like llamas and alpacas. (We’re sure some of them fight — they can’t all be friends.)



*Also Read:* Josh Altman on How 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Regenerates Its Own Drama



But back to the new star of the pretty old (at this point) show. Kirsten Jordan is a top-selling agent at her firm and mom to three young children, per her Bravo bio. She’s also competitive, tough and ready to face any obstacle that stands in her way.* *



Returning agents Serhant, Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman better keep their heads on swivels. Eklund, by the way, is becoming an even busier dude — he’ll join the cast of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” too, when Season 13 premieres this summer.



This season, the agents face the New York City market in an unprecedented way. At the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis and facing looming uncertainties, the city is completely flipped upside down, Bravo’s logline reads. The agents must work together to strategize their listings as city dwellers flee to more scenic locations and listing prices dramatically drop.



*Also Read:* Why You Never See Justin Hartley or Tarek El Moussa on 'Selling Sunset'



The logline continues: Despite the real estate crisis, the agents list the iconic New York landmark Ansonia building and work with high-end clientele — Ali Forney Foundation, Kelly Bensimon and a luxury fashion designer.



Read more about what the fellas and one lady are facing this season below, all (also) in Bravo’s own words.



Ryan recently opened his own brokerage and finally became Serhant the CEO. Banking on the opportunistic market, he seizes the chance to form new relationships with developers, while also juggling to spend time at home with his wife and daughter, Zena, and finalizing construction on their dream home in Brooklyn.



*Also Read:* 'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tells Us Where to Buy a $500,000 Starter Home in Los Angeles



Fredrik attempts to adjust to bicoastal life but with stay-at-home orders in place, he must innovate to keep up with his New York City listings. From afar, he faces the challenges of setting records in a discount climate and maintaining relationships with developers that question his understanding of the new market.



The only broker to stay in the city throughout quarantine, Steve faces the pandemic head-on with his girlfriend and baby girl, while renovating a new penthouse for his family. As the state of the city remains uncertain, he expands his territory and ventures upstate where business is booming, with a little help from old friend Dorinda Medley.



Tyler continues to climb his way to the top of the real estate game and is determined to make a name for himself. Unafraid of rivalry, he embraces a newfound confidence and forms a strong professional bond with Ryan while battling some of his other fellow agents.



*Also Read:* 'Selling Sunset': Why High-Priced Real Estate Makes for an Uncooperative Reality Show



Newcomer Kirsten Jordan is a powerhouse broker with a portfolio of over half a billion dollars in luxury properties. Ready to make her mark and an athlete at heart, Kirsten approaches each of her listings like a competitive sport. Married to a savvy Italian developer and fluent in the language, Kirsten adds a unique flair to the group with her specialty in the Italian clientele of New York City.



“Million Dollar Listing New York” is produced by World of Wonder. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Nick Prescott and Kevin Maynard are executive producers.