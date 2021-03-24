NA Proactive news snapshot: WeedMD, Endeavour Mining, Newrange Gold, American Battery Metals, Power REIT UPDATE …

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) offers a unique medical cannabis strategy that has secured preferred access to aroud 350,000 patients while sharing in the upside potential of the Canadian adult-use market. That's the view of broker Canaccord, which has started covering the stock with a 'Speculative Buy' stance and a C$0.60 price target (current price C$0.37). Canaccord Genuity reiterated its ‘Buy’ and C$48 price target on Endeavour Mining Corporation based on the company’s profitable 4Q 2020 results. The company also generated US$553 million in revenue, driven by record gold production from its West African operations. “Our BUY rating is based on Endeavour’s solid production profile, deep project pipeline, and strong FCF coupled with an attractive valuation at 0.5x NAV vs. senior peer average of 0.9x (based on the current forward curve),” analysts wrote. Endeavour’s stock recently traded around $24.75 a share in Toronto and around $19.78 a share in New York. Noble Capital Markets has issued a note on Newrange Gold Corp, repeating an 'Outperform' on the shares a day after the company announced it had successfully expanded the Induced Polarization (IP) survey on the Pamlico Project in Nevada. Newrange reported that the new survey comprised 56.35-line kilometers, bringing the total to more than 76.5-line kilometers to cover the entire property. American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), said it has made progress over the past month on the development of its lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant facility in Fernley, Nevada. The company said it continues to advance the scaling and commercializing of its recycling process after finishing the detailed design of its integrated lithium-ion battery recycling processing train over a year ago. Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw its 4Q revenue climb 121% year-over-year to $1.4 million as accretive acquisitions boosted both the company’s top and bottom lines. Power REIT’s Funds From Operations (FFO) for the quarter, meanwhile, increased 200% to $0.51 per share while its net income per share for the period rose 300% to $0.40. “Our dynamic growth is a function of the attractive yields Power REIT can achieve with its strategic Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) investments, coupled with our relatively small size, which amplifies the impact of these transactions,” Power REIT CEO David Lesser said in a statement. Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) ended its 4Q 2020 with nearly C$16 million in cash on hand, it revealed in its financial results released Tuesday evening. The company’s strong liquidity has increased to around C$47.3 million today, thanks to a recent C$28.75 million bought deal and an additional warrant exercise. During the three-month period to end December 31, 2020, the Calgary-based company began shipping its first commercial samples of the biosynthetically produced high-purity cannabigerol, or CBG, to prospective customers. Steppe Gold Ltd (TSE:STGO) (OTCMKTS:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) updated on its plans to lift output at its flagship ATO gold mine in Mongolia to 150,000 ounces of gold equivalent a year in 2023 from fresh rock, saying it had begun procuring major long lead items and was continuing talks on a multi-tranche project debt facility. The miner has bought a new crushing plant from a leading international supplier for US$5 million, including its installation and construction, which has a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per hour (t/hr), more than three times' the current capacity. BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) said it has signed an agreement with the laboratory of Dr Adam L. Halberstadt at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) for TD-0148A preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies. TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) derivative that the company believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without producing hallucinogenic effects or other psychoactive side-effects. Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) has announced that it will be participating in Adelaide Capital’s second-ever pitch battle focused on the battery metals sector. In addition to providing a venue to showcase participating companies’ role within a cleaner, greener future it will also support Adelaide’s Tina Byers’ fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. The event will begin at 4.15pm ET on Thursday March 25, 2021. Participating companies will donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Attendees who are interested and able to donate can use the following link on March 25: https://bit.ly/3r93cut. In addition, the company noted that on March 31, 21, its president & CEO Mitchell Smith will also be representing Global Energy Metals and participating in the Battery Metals Association of Canada’s (BMAC) upcoming invite-only virtual working session: Maximizing Canada`s battery metals sector—building a thriving “mines to the mobility” supply chain. And GEMC also announced that it is utilizing the Stockhouse Deal Room to streamline the management and paperwork of its previously announced private placement financing and to facilitate the ability of investors to participate in the private placement. To access GEMC's page on the Stockhouse Deal Room, investors can use the following link: https://dealmaker.tech/invitations/global-energy-metals/view Airnow Data, the app analyzing and tracking group, which helps customers understand their market, has pointed to the success of this year's ESPN’s Tournament Challenge app among basketball fans as underlining the growing importance of the app market. It noted that there were more than half a million downloads of this particular app in the USA across Apple and Android devices in the seven days leading up to the start of NCAA event, known as March Madness on March 18, 2021, which is a single-elimination tournament played each spring. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Extractive Industry Investment Options Conference on March 30th & 31st. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of global metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. This free conference features presentations and speakers who will address worldwide extractive industry investment opportunities. Participating companies will encompass exploration, development, and production of precious, critical, base, REEs, and strategic metals and materials. "OTC Markets is proud to host our inaugural two-day Extractive Industry Investment Opportunities conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver a visibility solution that allows today's industrial mineral leaders to showcase their strategies to a broader investor base. We welcome the contributions of our keynotes and presenters: Christopher Ecclestone, Mining Strategist, Hallgarten & Co; Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Partner, CPM Group; Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research, and Phillps S. Baker, Jr. President & CEO of Hecla Mining Company for this signature event." The program opens at 9.15am ET, with the first webcast at 9.30am ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates, using the following link: https://bit.ly/3cdLLnP Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) said it will present during the inaugural two-day Extractive Industries Investment Opportunities conference, part of the Virtual Investors Conference series hosted by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) and co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory. On March 30, 2021, at 3.00pm EST Renforth will present its Surimeau District Project, with a focus on our sulphide nickel rich VMS mineralization, during the Critical Metals Day. Then on March 31, 2021, at 1.30pm EST the company will present its Parbec Gold Project with its open-pit constrained deposit. Each of these projects are located in Quebec, contiguous to Canada's largest open-pit gold mine, the Canadian Malartic Mine, and in the case of Surimeau approximately 20 kilometres south of Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine, a gold-rich VMS mine. Renforth said it has elected to take the opportunity to present on both days of the conference to update shareholders and outline to potential shareholders the investment opportunity Registration for the conference is free via the following registration link: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3107005-1&h=2378042259&u=https://bit.ly/3cdLLnP&a=https://bit.ly/3cdLLnP Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTCMKTS:PRSRF) (FRA:8PR1) revealed on Wednesday that it has received the final permits needed to start construction of a planned second mine decline, named Athena, at its Cordero deposit in Colombia. The producing gold miner said the portal will access the southern extent of the deposit, and in addition to “improved extraction,” will act as an “access point for personnel and as an emergency escape way.” Construction has already begun, added the company. In a statement, Soma Gold CEO Javier Cordova said: "The approval of the construction permits is excellent news for the company as the new Athena portal will allow for additional mine production from the Cordero deposit at lower capital and operating costs while increasing worker safety.” Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) (OTCQB:APAFF) has noted that a cease trade order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The action is a result of the company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2020 as well as accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the certification of annual and interim filings on or before the prescribed filing deadline. For further information on the circumstances surrounding the CTO please see the company's news release dated March 9. Upon revocation of the cease trade order, the company's shares will remain suspended until the company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice. Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) told investors it was on track to meet its planned goal of enrolling up to 1,000 patients in its Phase 3 clinical trial for Bucillamine in coronavirus (COVID-19) in the second quarter this year. The life sciences company is currently partnered with 14 clinical sites in six US states including California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. The Parent Company Holding Corp (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) said it has extended its product offerings with the launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers, full gram vape cartridges available in five popular strains; Lemon Jack, Strawberry Cough, Berry Gelato, SFV OG, and GG4. The cannabis firm said the launch of Cruisers delivers on its promise of product economics resulting from the merger of California’s top cannabis companies under the firm earlier this year. The products will be available for California consumers through the firm’s omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform as well as its in-house distribution company which actively reaches over 450 dispensary accounts. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) (OTCMKTS:CLGPF) said Wednesday that it has struck an agreement to lease a new custom-build facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Canadian company, which is modernizing agriculture with its SMART Seeder technology, said the 16,000-square foot facility and its surrounding grounds will be the “cornerstone for the early commercialization plans of its SMART Seeder MAX/MAX-S.” Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) announced Wednesday that it has completed the first stage of its previously announced acquisition of Nevada cannabis company Green Therapeutics LLC (GT), by purchasing one of its subsidiaries. The subsidiary contains a number of unregulated assets, including the GT brands and certain ancillary agreements such as brand licensing and management agreements. Subsequently, the company will complete the acquisition of GT itself. In total, Australis will pay to the holders of the GT membership interests between C$8 million and C$10 million for 100% of the outstanding membership interests of both GT and the subsidiary. Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) said Wednesday it has completed the transitioning of systems and clients to its new state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure. Victoria-based Plurilock, a cybersecurity company, said the cloud is now able to automate horizontal scaling and failure recovery while leveraging certain Amazon Web Services capabilities like Elastic Kubernetes Service, RDS Aurora and AWS Cloudwatch. The redesigned infrastructure offers robust performances, stability and high-availability features to its products and clients, Plurilock told investors. AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) has provided the following dial-in information for its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled at 10 am PT on March 26. Shareholders and proxyholders may access the AGM via teleconference by dialing toll-free at 1-800-319-7310, then entering participation code “77783” followed by the pound (“#”) sign. Following the close of the formal part of the meeting, a business update presentation will be provided by AgraFlora CEO Elise Coppens. On the day of the meeting, copies of the business update presentation will be made available for download on the company’s website at www.agraflora.ca/investors. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company asks that shareholders and proxyholders attend the AGM via teleconference and not attend in person. Kainantu Resources Ltd (CVE:KRL), the Asia-Pacific-focused gold exploration company, has confirmed the extension of rights to explore and the consolidation of its tenements at its core projects in the highly prospective Kainantu region of Papua New Guinea. The company said its principal holding subsidiaries were demerged from Asia Pacific Energy Ventures Pte Ltd and Pacific Energy Consulting Limited (PEC) in June 2020. As part of the demerger, the company's core project tenements EL 2558 and EL 2559 remained with PEC, pending their transfer to Kainantu. Now Kainantu said it has successfully transferred EL 2558 and EL 2559 into its own name and with direct control. Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) announced Wednesday that it has submitted bids on five US Federal Government Requests For Proposal (RFPs) to test more than 50,000 federal employees using its KAI Medical coronavirus (COVID-19) Saliva Test. More than 10,000 of those employees will require ongoing testing, which the company said represents the potential for significant recurring test revenues. PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) has announced it is launching a new meal program based on plant-based chef Anne Thornton’s Reset food initiative PlantXReset, as the initiative is known, is a five-day, plant-based meal initiative will feature meals inspired by Thornton’s Reset program. The meals will be available for delivery and distribution in Canada and later in the US through Vancouver-based PlantX’s e-commerce platforms. Thornton is a former Food Network host who is a classically trained chef and sustainability expert. She helmed the kitchen at organic vegan restaurant Little Pine and NueuHose, a private workspace, both in Los Angeles. Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) said it has appointed David Pickett as its executive vice president of Sales and Business Development with immediate effect. The company said Pickett’s professional background includes 20 years’ experience in executive relationship development and business growth, and that his efforts with Dalrada’s health initiatives resulted in a “rapidly growing national and global presence for the company’s alternative alcohol-free eco-friendly sanitizing, health products, and health services”. Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF), formerly Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd, has named serial entrepreneur, new trend spotter, and CEO of Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) Shafin Diamond Tejani as its new strategic advisor. "We are thrilled to have Shafin as a strategic advisor. He brings vast experience in the tech startup space, in addition to his in-depth knowledge of Web 3.0,” said Kant Trivedi, director of Cloud Nine, in a statement Wednesday. ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) and Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc noted Wednesday that Oasis Digital Studios and McCartney Multimedia Inc are helping May Pang bring her personal and exclusive collection of John Lennon's Lost Weekend photographs featuring her intimate 18 months in 1970s with the rock icon to the non-fungible token (NFT) collectors' market. Through Oasis Digital Studios, Pang will next month begin dropping these limited series NFTs, bringing her personally unique artwork and immersive experiences to collectors, ImagineAR said in a statement. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) shared Wednesday positive results from its extended stability testing, which showed unparalleled stability for bottled CBD drinks made using its technology. The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company’s patented DehydraTECH cannabidiol (CBD) nano-emulsification formulation and processing techniques, ensured the tested beverages maintained their CBD content, which was verified at 93.4% of target potency one year after production. The drinks also had “excellent microbial purity over this period,” said the company. In addition, the DehydraTECH ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages were tested for content uniformity and homogeneity of CBD distribution and demonstrated “less than 1% variability” in CBD potency in fractions sampled from the top, middle, and bottom of the drink without physical mixing. Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) posted more positive drill results from the Lawyers project in BC, this time from Cliff Creek South (CCS), which is part of the Cliff Creek deposit. The area is showing potential for open-pit mining at surface, and for underground, high-grade material at depth. Drill highlights reported include an intersection of 1.52 metres (m) at 16.35 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 19.35 g/t silver from 71.63m depth and an intercept of 107.80m of 2 g/t gold and 46.84 g/t silver from 331.20m depth. There was also 20.80m of 10.24 g/t gold and 19.74 g/t silver starting from 371.95m depth. Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) announced that its founder and interim chief executive Adam Arviv has appointed Richard Carter to the role of CEO, effective from May 1. Before joining the B2B gaming technology group, Carter served as CEO of interactive sports betting solutions and services provider SB Tech for five years prior to its merger with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) (FRA:8DEA). Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF (FRA:1QB1) announced Wednesday that long-time industry veteran Robert Kell has been appointed chief geologist. Among his other duties, the company said Kell will be directing exploration at its 100%-controlled Champagne Gold Project in Idaho. Kell has over 41 years of experience as a geologist, focused in North and South America, in exploration for base and precious metals deposits, Idaho Champion said. Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) said it has retained RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG) to provide corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the company. RBMG has been engaged for a term of 12 months. Cash fees will be paid based on the suite of services as may be requested and provided to Telson. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. Ralph Shearing, president & CEO of Telson commented: “Telson is embarking on an expanded annual marketing campaign and is pleased to have RBMG as our US marketing advisor to increase Telson’s public awareness to the US investment community. RBMG will complement our existing Canadian marketing efforts as we move forward with our funding and construction plans at our Flagship Tahuehueto Gold Project.” 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, has announced an extraordinary meeting of holders of its 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021, to be held virtually on April 14, 2021, at 10.00am Pacific Time. The meeting will consider approving an extension to the maturity date for the Debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022. The company said its board unanimously recommends that the debenture holders vote in favour of the amendment. Paul Rosen, chairman and CEO of the company said: "The support from our Debentureholders has been a key component in our successful efforts to strengthen 1933's balance sheet. Alongside our recent capital raise, the substantial progress we have made in debt conversion has provided the Company additional runway as it works towards optimizing performance, and has created further optionality for additional outcomes. The extension of the maturity date will allow the Company to further preserve capital as we continue to execute on our business plan. On behalf of the Board, I strongly encourage Debentureholders to support not only this amendment but also the ongoing conversion of the debentures." Roth Capital Partners has boosted its target price for Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSX:EFR) to $6.50 from $2.50 and repeated a 'Buy' rating on the stock following the company's recent 2002 results, noting that its switch to a sum-of-the-parts analysis drives the higher valuation. In a note to clients, the Roth Capital analysts said: "Given current market conditions and considering UUUU's market opportunities in uranium and rare earths, we believe a sum of the parts valuation is a more appropriate method for valuing UUUU as compared to our prior DCF method." OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that Liberty Gold Corp (TSX:LGD) (OTCQX:LGDTF), a gold discovery company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTC Pink market. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, has announced that Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO:BRND.A.U) (OTCQX:MRCQF), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with the intent to focus on branded product businesses in cannabis and/or cannabis-adjacent industries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. is the fourth Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to join OTCQX in the past year. Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the US capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI), a nuclear services company, has announced it will host a conference call at 1.00pm Eastern Time on Monday, March 29, 2021. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, chief executive officer, Dr Louis F. Centofanti, executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Perma-Fix Environmental. A webcast of the call can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/40535 or on the company’s website at www.perma-fix.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-876-9173 for US callers, or +1 785-424-1667 for international callers. The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Monday, April 05, 2021, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for US callers, or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 40535. Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, has announced that it will present at the Spring 2021 Oncology Investor Conference on March 29, 2021. Genprex president and chief executive officer, Rodney Varner, will deliver a virtual company overview to investors, including its novel gene therapies for non-small cell lung cancer and diabetes on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2.00pm Eastern Daylight Time. The company invited investors to join the webcast presentation and said Varner will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To register for the event, investors can use the following link: http://bit.ly/3qT3ztc