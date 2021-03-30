‘American Gods’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at Starz

“American Gods” has been canceled after three seasons at Starz.



“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” Starz said in a statement Monday.



The news comes a week after the Neil Gaiman adaptation concluded its third season. The 10-episode season debuted in January to declining ratings for the premium cable network after a lengthy hiatus coming out of the behind-the-scenes turmoil on Season 2.



'The Girlfriend Experience' Season 3 Gets Premiere Date at Starz (Video)



An adaptation of Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, “American Gods” followed the conflict between Old Gods of mythology and New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle starred as Shadow Moon, an Old God looking to outrun his past by hiding out in a fictional town of Badger State where magic and murder abound, alongside Ian McShane as the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, a.k.a. the Norse god Odin.



The series faced multiple creative shakeups since its premiere in 2017. Original showrunners and developers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the project in the midst of pre-production and were replaced by Gaiman and Jesse Alexander for Season 2. Alexander was later replaced by “The Shield” alum Charles “Chic” Eglee.



“American Gods” is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers on Season 3 include Eglee, Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk. Lisa Kussner is co-executive producer.



