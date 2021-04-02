US Capitol on Lockdown After 2 Capitol Police Struck by Vehicle

The United States Capitol locked down Friday. According to the Capitol Police, two officers were struck by a vehicle.



“CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” tweeted the Capitol Police account. The account later amended the tweet to correct the location to Constitution Avenue.



Reporters like Fox News’ Chad Pergram confirmed online that they were locked down: “Capitol locked down. Car crashed into barrier on Senate side off of Constitution Avenue. This is where they shrunk the perimeter a few weeks ago.”



*Also Read:* Donald Trump Sued by 2 Capitol Police Officers Over January Riot



Fox News congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted a video showing the police response and noted that two stretchers were present.



The Capitol was the site of a massive protest that turned into a riot on Jan. 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress met to certify the election victory of President Joe Biden. Five died as a result of that riot, including a Capitol police officer. Two more officers died by suicide in the coming days. Security around the area was heightened, which accounts for the “perimeter” Pergram referred to in his tweet.







Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT



— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Donald Trump Sued by 2 Capitol Police Officers Over January Riot



Capitol Records Condemns 'Reprehensible' Former Exec Who Called Tina Turner N-Word (Exclusive)



'Morning Joe' Counters Trump's Claims Capitol Rioters Were 'Zero Threat' With Graphic Footage (Video)



George W Bush Says Capitol Riot Made Him Sick to His Stomach (Video)