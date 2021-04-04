Sorokin Stands Tall In Shootout, Islanders Edge Flyers
Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night, extending their dominant play at home.Full Article
The Flyers had rallied to tie the game in the third period, but Isles goalie Ilya Sorokin shut them down in the shootout.Â