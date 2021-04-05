Mine washes up on Florida beach
Published
Local authorities and the U.S. Air Force were able to safely get the device off the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach and were trying to trace its origins.Full Article
Published
Local authorities and the U.S. Air Force were able to safely get the device off the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach and were trying to trace its origins.Full Article
The Palm Beach Coyotes are brining women's tackle football back to Palm Beach County, and they have some open roster spots.
Palm Beach Gardens QB Lynden Moss is taking his talents north a few states to Erskine College in South Carolina.