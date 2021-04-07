Shaq pays for random stranger's engagement ring
NBA legend Shaquile O'Neal saw a man buying an engagement ring at a jewelry store in Atlanta and decided that he wanted to pay for it.Full Article
Shaquille O'Neal was out shopping in Atlanta when he saw a man buying an engagement ring. The NBA great decided to buy it for him..
"I'm just trying to make people smile," the NBA great said.