Man kills self after standoff at Honolulu hotel
A standoff between Honolulu police and an armed man at a luxury resort ended when the man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local media reported Sunday. (Apr. 11)
An armed man who fired shots through the door of a luxury Hawaii hotel room and barricaded himself inside was found dead from a..
The man was holed up in a room at he Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door, officials said.