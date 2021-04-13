Memorial services announced for Buckeye fire chief who died after contracting COVID-19
Bob Costello died on April 8 at age 62 from cardiac arrest after contracting COVID-19. He leaves behind a wife and brother.
Bob Costello's memorial services on April 15 also highlighted his life as a mentor, educator and reliable friend.
Long-time Buckeye Fire Chief Bob Costello died April 8 from cardiac arrest after contracting COVID-19.