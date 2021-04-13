A look at the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry

One of the greatest rivalries in NFL history is between quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who have faced off 16 times going back to 2001. They will square off Sunday for what could be the last time, with a spot in Superbowl 50 on the line. New York Daily News football columnist Gary Myers joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his new book, " Brady vs Manning: The Untold Story of the Rivalry That Transformed the NFL," which takes readers inside this hard-nosed history.