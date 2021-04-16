Chrissy Teigen Unquits Twitter After 23 Days: ‘It Feels Terrible to Silence Yourself’

Chrissy Teigen called it quits on calling it quits Friday, reactivating her Twitter account after leaving the platform on March 24.



Just 23 days after bidding her 13.7 million followers goodbye, Teigen returned to the microblogging site Friday and announced leaving actually felt “terrible.” At press time, she had just over 1.5 million followers. A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately return a comment request from TheWrap on whether the cookbook author’s full follower count will be restored.



“turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote Friday morning.



Teigen added, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”



The 35-year-old model and wife of Grammy-winning singer John Legend said in March she was leaving the social network after it began to have a negative impact on her life.



In a series of tweets that quickly vanished after Teigen deleted her account but have since been restored, she explained her reason for ditching the platform.



“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen said. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.



“My life goal is to make people happy,” she went on. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”



Friday morning, Teigen replied to a fan’s tweet again for the first time in over three weeks. Asked what she had been doing in her social media-free time, she joked she’d been saying tweets to her shampoo bottles.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Chrissy Teigen Avoids Eating Bull Penis by Revealing She and John Legend Had Bathroom Sex at the DNC (Video)



'The View': Meghan McCain Has Thoughts About Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Exit That Are Mostly About… Meghan McCain



Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter: 'My Life Goal is to Make People Happy'