Time’s Up Demands Scott Rudin Release Former Staff From NDAs

Time’s Up Foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen is demanding that film and theater producer Scott Rudin release his former staff from nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment amid mounting accusations of abusive workplace behavior toward his employees.



“First and foremost, we owe a debt of gratitude to the brave employees who came forward with allegations of workplace bullying and harassment against Scott Rudin. For far too long, this abusive behavior has been a stepping stone to success in Hollywood and on Broadway — but those days are over,” Tchen wrote in a statement Sunday.



“No one should have to endure the kind of abhorrent mistreatment that has been reported and live under fear of retaliation. We still don’t know the full extent of what occurred. That’s why TIME’S UP demands Scott Rudin release his former staff from any nondisclosure agreements. Doing so is critical to truly creating workplaces where every employee feels safe and respected across all industries.”



In an April 7 article in The Hollywood Reporter, multiple former staffers accused the EGOT-winning producer of physical and mental abuse, including accusations that he broke a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and threw objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers.



After mounting outcry over the accusations, particularly from the acting community, Rudin on Saturday apologized for his past abusive behavior and said he would step back from an active role in his current Broadway productions, which include the long-running hit “The Book of Mormon” and Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”



On Saturday, Actors’ Equity Association also urged Rudin to release his staff from their NDAs. “Since news reports emerged about Scott Rudin, we have had many private conversations with our sibling unions and the Broadway League. We have heard from hundreds of members that these allegations are inexcusable, and everyone deserves a safe workplace whether they are a union member or not,” Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Mary McColl said in a statement.



“We salute the courage of those who came forward. We hope that Scott Rudin will also release his staff from any nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment.”



