‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ Trailer: Simu Liu’s Hero Can’t Outrun Who He Really Is (Video)

Marvel Studios released the trailer and poster for “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” Monday, revealing the badass hero played by actor Simu Liu.



Watch the trailer above to meet Shang-Chi and learn why he can’t “outrun” who he “really” is. But we don’t see why he’d want to, because that guy is a badass.



“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.



*Also Read:* 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Pushes Back Release Date as Part of Massive Disney Shuffle



The Marvel Cinematic Universe film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.



“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.



“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters Sept. 3, 2021.



