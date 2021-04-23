NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies in car crash
Clarke was killed after running a red light and striking another vehicle, Los Angeles police told CBS News.Full Article
A well-known University of Kentucky basketball player was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.
Terrence Clarke, a freshman guard for the Kentucky Wildcats this past season, died following a car accident in the Los Angeles-area..