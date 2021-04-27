‘The Flintstones’ Adult Animated Sequel Series Starring Elizabeth Banks in the Works at Fox

“Bedrock” is set two decades after the original cartoon, with Banks voicing a twentysomething Pebbles



Meet the Flintstones — the new Flintstones, that is — the modern Stone Age family at the center of a new adult animated series voice-starring Elizabeth Banks and currently in development at Fox.



Titled “Bedrock,” the comedy is a sequel to the classic “The Flintstones” cartoon and flashes forward to see the characters 20 years after the events of the original Hanna-Barbera series.



Per its official description, “Bedrock” catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles (voiced by Banks) embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.



*Also Read:*

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Dr Oz (Photos)



Lindsay Kerns (“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!”) is writing the pilot script for the potential series, which is produced by Banks.



“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”



“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation, added. “Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry).”



*Also Read:*

Ratings: ‘Sesame Street’ Documentary Does Not Bring Sunny Days to ABC



Produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, “The Flintstones” was television’s first primetime animated series. It aired for six seasons, spanning 166 episodes, and was also the first animated program nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. This past fall, the franchise celebrated its 60^th anniversary.



Banks and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant and Ziffren Brittenham.



Kerns is represented by Mosaic, WME and Ziffren Brittenham.