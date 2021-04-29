Noah Centineo No Longer Playing He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’

Actor will star in “Black Adam” next



Noah Centineo will no longer be playing He-Man in Sony and Mattel Films’ “Masters of the Universe,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



A spokesperson for Centineo confirmed that the actor is no longer part of the project, although no further reason was given. TheWrap has reached out to Sony regarding the status of the project, given that Centineo joined the film two years ago.



In 2019, TheWrap exclusively reported that the “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” actor would take the lead role in “Masters of the Universe.



Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct from a script rewritten by “Iron Man” screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The Nee Brothers also have screenwriting credit. The project was previously written by David S. Goyer, who is also an executive producer.



Based on Mattel’s hugely successful 1980s toy line, “Masters of the Universe” follows Prince Adam, heir to the throne of planet Eternia, who uses the magical Power Sword to transform into the heroic warrior He-Man. With the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress, He-Man defends the kingdom from the evil wizard Skeletor (so-named because his face is an exposed skull), who seeks to gain control of Castle Grayskull, source of He-Man’s powers.



“Masters of the Universe” was previously adapted as a live-action film in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor, and featuring Courtney Cox in one of her first film roles.



Centineo will next star in “Black Adam” as Atom Smasher, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge.



