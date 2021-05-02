High school students killed in crash on way to prom in Indiana
Published
Indiana's Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed two students lives and injured two others.Full Article
Published
Indiana's Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed two students lives and injured two others.Full Article
Blackhawk Christian basketball star Caleb Furst was selected as this year's Mr. Basketball by the Indianapolis Star on Friday.
6am-2021-03-16