COVID Vaccine In New Jersey: Paterson Launching Mobile Vaccination Units
Published
City officials say they will bring the vaccines to residents as a way to increase access and address hesitancy.Full Article
Published
City officials say they will bring the vaccines to residents as a way to increase access and address hesitancy.Full Article
The city of Paterson announced it will use mobile units to give COVID shots to people who are hard to reach.
WAAY-31's Breken Terry discusses the new mobile vaccination clinic for this with limited means.