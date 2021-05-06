‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Final Trailer Teases Monsters Meant for the Big Screen (Video)

“This is the experience theatres were made for,” one critic touts of John Krasinki’s thriller sequel



John Krasinski has returned to “A Quiet Place Part II” — if only for the latest trailer. After being delayed for a year, the movie is finally coming to theaters (and according to this trailer, only to theaters).



The sequel to Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt’s hit 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place” was originally set to release on March 20, 2020. Then the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the movie was shelved just weeks before its release. Now, the movie is set to hit theaters on May 28, and Paramount has released a new final trailer, with a bit of new footage and a promise that seeing it in theaters will be worth it.



“A Quiet Place Part II” is set to follow the surviving members of the Abbott family as they leave the comfort of their home, hoping to find other survivors. Of course, creatures still lurk in the wild, and with the family’s latest addition of a newborn in tow, things are that much harder for the Abbott’s. The sequel will introduce new characters, played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, who are dubious of saving others, but for the most part look to be allies.



Among the snippets of new sequences in the final trailer are quotes from critics who saw the film way back in 2020, geared toward getting fans back into theaters after months of pandemic shutdowns. “This is the experience theatres were made for,” Fandango’s Erik Davis opines, while KTVK’s Tara Hitchcock says: “So worth the wait.”



Those quotes flash across the screen before it’s revealed that “A Quiet Place Part II” will ONLY be in theaters — though Paramount plans to debut the film on its Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after its exclusive theatrical window.



You can watch the full final trailer above.