Adobe Hosts a Conversation on Creativity with Groundbreaking Filmmakers, Entrepreneurs and Photographers at BE Conference 2021

Filmmaker Natalie A. Chao, entrepreneur Asia Hall, photographer Dana Scruggs join Adobe VP Stacy Martinet to share their insights and host mentoring sessions at the event



Filmmaker and cinematographer *Natalie A. Chao*, entrepreneur and inventor *Asia Hall*, photographer and director *Dana Scruggs* and Adobe Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Communications *Stacy Martinet *will join BE Mentorship Conference, May 11-13.



During Day 1, Adobe will host “Creativity from Women Inspires Creativity in the World,” a discussion focused on the power of creativity as a uniting force, authentic storytelling and the importance of everyone having the opportunity to tell their story.



This year’s event will offer three days of mentorship, education and career-building workshops by the most influential women in media and entertainment. Starting Tuesday, May 11, join WrapWomen for an exclusive digital event tailored to those who are reaching for the next level of their career. DAYs 1-2 are FREE to attend — click here to RSVP for free.



On Day 3 Chao, Hall, Scruggs and Martinet will also host small group virtual mentorship sessions. They’ll be discussing topics like directing, building your brand, building confidence and climbing the corporate ladder. Throughout the day, attendees will also have access to 16 on-demand workshops. Click here to view the full program offerings.



*Natalie A. Chao* is a filmmaker and cinematographer who completed her B.A degree in Film Production at USC. Born, raised and currently based in Hong Kong, she is interested in bridging the gap between realism and poetry in order to tell stories through a more engaged and intentional gaze. Her documentary short, “To Know Her,” premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.



*Asia Hall* grew up in the fashion industry with a couture designer family. During college, Hall started her first international clothing brand, Once Youth, with her younger brother. Currently, she’s the CEO of Neon Cowboys, a wearable tech brand specializing in light up Americana apparel & accessories. Her brand is best known for her patented cowboy hats that glow like neon signs.



*Dana Scruggs *is a photographer and director whose work explores the intimate portrayal of the human form. Her first breakthrough in the industry came when she was offered with the opportunity to shoot ESPN’s Body Issue. Synonymously, Dana then became the 1st Black Female photographer to shoot an athlete for the Body Issue in its 10-year history. Since then, Dana has further broken down barriers in the industry by becoming the 1st Black person to photograph the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine in its 50-year history. Dana’s unique vision of the human form continues to be utilized by many brands and publications globally.



*Stacy Martinet* is Adobe’s Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Communications. Stacy joined Adobe in 2016 and leads a global team responsible for corporate reputation and demonstrating how Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. Before joining Adobe, Stacy was the CMO at Mashable. She also spent nearly a decade at The New York Times and she has written about digital trends and marketing for publications including The New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Mashable.



*About BE Conference Mentorship Sessions presented by Adobe***



Adobe stands together with WrapWomen in their commitment to provide mentorship opportunities that provide women with the practical skills, techniques and ideas to support personal and professional growth.



Adobe is proud to provide attendees with the opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired by industry and creative leaders. To learn more about the ways Adobe is empowering everyone to tap into their creativity, head to Adobe.com_Diverse_Voices.



*About BE Conference*



The BE Conference is back for three days of mentorship, education and career-building workshops by the most influential women in media and entertainment, WrapWomen. Starting Tuesday, May 11, join us for an exclusive digital event tailored to those reaching for the next level of their career.



