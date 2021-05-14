Ousted Republican Liz Cheney did not take it well when most of the GOP rejected her leadership in House. She said that Donald Trump would not win in 2024, even running against him if needed.Full Article
Ousted Republican Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump Will Not Be President Again
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liz Cheney Blasts Fox Host Over Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
HuffPost NOW News
Liz Cheney called on Fox News to denounce former President Donald Trump’s election lies, saying the network has an..
More coverage
Colbert Mocks Republican’s Lies About Jan 6 Insurrection With Fake Tourism Ad (Video)
The Wrap
On Thursday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert poked fun at one of the most brazen lies in recent American history, via a..