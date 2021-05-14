Marjorie Taylor Greene Has History of Harassing Ocasio-Cortez, 2019 Footage Shows (Video)

Footage from 2019 resurfaced Friday showing Marjorie Taylor Greene yelling insults outside of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Congressional office. Greene was elected to Congress the following year.



The clip, obtained by CNN’s KFILE, shows Greene repeatedly demanding that AOC come out of her office, which was locked. Greene calls her “a baby” and “crazy eyes” numerous times.



“We’re going to go see — we’re going to visit — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez… Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez,” Greene says in the video, which comes from a now-deleted Facebook Live stream from February 2019.



“You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens instead of having to use a flap — a little flap. Sad,” says Greene, who is seen yelling through a mail flap in the office door.



In the video, Greene is surrounded by other conservative activists, including, according to CNN, Anthony Aguero, a former politician and activist who was seen on camera inside the Capitol during the deadly riot on Jan. 6.



The clip’s resurfacing came one day after it was reported that Greene yelled at AOC in the halls of Congress this week. Ocasio-Cortez’s office later released a statement calling for House leadership and the Sergeant at Arms to “take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”



Check out the video below:







New: A since-deleted video from 2019 shows MTG harassing @AOC's office through a locked door. Calling her "crazy eyes" and telling her through the office's mailbox slot to "get rid of your diaper" while telling the office to open the door and come out. https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 pic.twitter.com/ccTufF90Z9



— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021