Joe Biden Pretends the Moon Is His Boss After Peter Doocy Asks About UFOs (Video)

You ask President Joe Biden a dopey question, you’re gonna get an equally dopey answer. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy found that out Friday during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, when the topic of UFOs came up.



The two world leaders had fielded serious questions, mostly about vaccinating Americans, tensions with South Korea and the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza and the subsequent cease-fire on Thursday, when President Biden appeared ready to wrap it up. Doocy, who is the son of “Fox & Friends” longtime host Steve Doocy, raised his hand and asked, “Time for one more, Mr. President?”



With a straight face, Biden answered, “If you’re not asking me a mean one like you usually do.”

“It’s actually something interesting, I think, that has not come up,” Doocy said. “Presdient Omana says—,” Biden closed his eyes and laughed to himself.



Doocy went on: “…that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon [sic]. And he says, ‘We don’t know exactly what they are.’ What do you think that it is?”



Without hesitation, Biden responded, “I would ask him again. Thank you.” With that he smiled and turned to exit. Pulling out his earpiece, he signaled to Moon saying, “Come on, boss. Let’s go.” The press corps in the room laughed, as did Doocy.



Check out the clip at the top.



Doocy was referring to something Obama said on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” earlier this week. House band musician Reggie Watts asked the former president about “dem aliens.”



“Well, when it when it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said. He, in fact, had questions about the same thing when he was first in office.



“I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are, we can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory,” Obama said. “They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is. But I have nothing to report to you today.”



Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has been overly curious about UFOs, too. And not just about their existence, but also about what visitors from outer space want if they are here. As recently as Monday’s show Carlson expressed anger that the U.S. military, in his opinion, is more focused on diversity initiatives than investigating aliens.



