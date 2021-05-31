Helio Catroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time

Helio Castroneves became just the fourth fourth four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday in front of 135,000 fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (May 31)
 

