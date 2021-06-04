George Conway Says Republicans Are Trying to Hide Capitol Riots in a ‘Memory Hole’ (Video)

George Conway said Friday that Republicans are attempting to place the deadly Capitol riots of Jan. 6 into a “memory hole.”



“I think that’s what a lot of the Republicans are trying to do. They’re trying to make January 6 fall into a memory hole and I guess you can’t blame them because they’ve tied themselves to the mast of Donald Trump and they basically tolerated him for four years,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”



Conway, an outspoken Republican critic of the former president who is also married to one of Trump’s former top aides, went on to explain that the GOP didn’t just find itself in this position now: “The Senate acquitted him of what I think what were clearly impeachable and removable offenses in the Ukraine matter and that allowed Trump to basically continue his misconduct into the election, basically saying all throughout 2020 that if he lost the election, it would be because of fraud and then after he did lose the election, saying that it was because of fraud. This is a man who has no limits in terms of what level of depravity and falsehood he would pursue in order to remain in power.”



Republicans have been denying Democratic efforts to launch an investigation into what happened Jan. 6 when some of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral win.



Conway offered some praise for former Vice President Mike Pence, who said in a Thursday speech that he and Trump won’t ever “see eye to eye” on what happened that day.



See how CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar reacted to that below.







Mike Pence downplayed the "most significant disagreement you would ever possibly have," George Conway says about the former Vice President's speech on Thursday.



"He's worried about harming himself by standing up for democracy."https://t.co/nZznjMuvNO pic.twitter.com/32QAOfOrq2



— New Day (@NewDay) June 4, 2021