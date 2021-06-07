Colonial Pipeline recovered majority of the $4.4 milljon in cryptocurrency ransom paid to restore the energy system, but Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US' rivals are capable of shutting down the energy grid.Full Article
Colonial Pipeline Ransom Mostly Recovered, but US Still Vulnerable to Attacks
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US Seizes $2.3 Million In Cryptocurrency Paid To Ransomware Extortionists Darkside
Eurasia Review
The Department of Justice said Monday that it has seized 63.7 bitcoins currently valued at approximately $2.3 million. These funds..
More coverage
Hackers Hack Global Meat Supplier: How It Happened
TomoNews US
GREELY, COLORADO — The disruptive power of ransomware attacks was already on full display last month, when hackers attacked..