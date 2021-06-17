Texas governor signs permitless gun carry into law
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a series of gun-related bills into law, included one that lets people carry handguns without first getting a background check and training. (June 17)
The governor signed the bill, S.B. 968, into law on Monday. It makes it illegal for any business in Texas to require proof of..