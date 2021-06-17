‘Grand Army’ Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season

Netflix has canceled “Grand Army” after just one season.



The series “tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.” according to its logline.



“Grand Army” starred Odley Jean as Dominique (Dom) Pierre, Odessa A’zion as Joey Del Marco, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha (Sid) Pakam, Alphonso Jones as John Ellis, Anthony Ippolito as George Wright, Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman, Thelonius “Monk” Serrel Freed as Tim Delaney, Jaden Jordan as Owen Williams, Ashley Ganger as Meera Pakam, Sydney Meyer as Anna Delany, Brittany Adebumola as Tamika Jones and Crystal Nelson as Tor Sampson.



The nine-episode first — and now final — season of “Grand Army” launched Oct. 16 of last year on Netflix.



“Grand Army” was created by Katie Cappiello, who based it on her 2013 stage show “Slut: The Play.” That project was developed with members of The Arts Effect All-Girl Theater Company to comment on the impact of slut-shaming and slut culture. The play, which was described as a “call to action” and a “remidner” that slut-shaming happens all the time, premiered at the 2013 New York Fringe Festival.



Cappiello executive produced Netflix’s “Grand Army” alongside Josh Donen, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Jordan Tappis, Beau Willimon. Directors of the first season episodes included So Yong Kim, Darnell Martin, Tina Mabry, Silas Howard, Clément Virgo



“Grand Army” is fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% rating among critics, a 70% among top critics and a popcorn-worthy 80% among audience. Unfortunately, there just wasn’t enough of an audience.



For those who are unfamiliar with “Grand Army,” you can watch the show’s trailer here. Season 1 of the show is available for streaming on Netflix.