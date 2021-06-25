Derek Chauvin sentencing: Ex-Minneapolis cop faces judgment in murder of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday on murder charges in the death of George Floyd last summer.Full Article
The former Minneapolis Police officer was convicted of murdering of George Floyd. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Watch Video Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death,..