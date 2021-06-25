Tucker Carlson Slams Trump-Appointed Joint Chiefs Chair: ‘Not Just a Pig – He’s Stupid’ (Video)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson attacked the highest-ranking officer of the military Thursday night, calling Gen. Mark Milley “stupid” for saying he reads a variety of authors and wants to understand “white rage.”



Carlson scornfully laughed after playing a clip of Milley speaking before a House Armed Services Committee hearing earlier this week and explaining his interest in studying white rage to better understand the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.



“He’s not just a pig,” said Carlson of Milley, who was appointed to his role by then-president Donald Trump. “He’s stupid.”



He told his millions of viewers, “Mark Milley is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him respect him. He is not and they definitely don’t. Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script, and he will read it.”



Fred Wellman, a veteran who serves as executive director of conservative group the Lincoln Project, wrote on Twitter, “Remember when he was angry that kneeling during the anthem disrespected the military? Tucker Carlson is a coward who never served anything other than his own bank account.”



Other prominent conservatives, like former congressman Joe Walsh, also couldn’t believe Carlson would attack the highest-ranking person in the military.



“Tucker Carlson just said General Mark Milley isn’t brave. Tucker Carlson just called General Mark Milley a coward,” Walsh tweeted. “Tucker Carlson did that. That’s all. That’s the tweet.”



Watch Tucker Carlson’s comments about Mark Milley below:







Tucker: Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave or because the people who know him respect him. He is not and they definitely don’t pic.twitter.com/MJv4n8T0jP



— Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2021