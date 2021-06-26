Surfside, Florida mayor voices concern over 'sister tower' condo nearby after collapse
Mayor Burkett says he wants to relocate residents of Champlain Towers North, the sister condo that was built the same year and by the same developer.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida..