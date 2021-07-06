Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep
Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.Full Article
The Lightning scored late in the third period to tie the game at 2-2 but Montreal forward Josh Anderson ended the game with a goal..
Lightning looking to sweep Canadiens in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final