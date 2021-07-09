Suspect arrested in Georgia country club shooting that left 3 dead, including golf pro who witnessed the crime
Police arrested Bryan Rhoden, 23, related to a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Pro golfer Gene Siller was reportedly killed after he witnessed a crime, police say. The 46-year-old and two other men were found..
A Georgia country club worker was gunned down on the golf course because he stumbled upon a crime in progress, police believe.