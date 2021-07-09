Cat found at condo collapse site after more than 2 weeks: 'This is a miracle'
Published
One family who lost everything in the Surfside condo collapse last month received a small miracle Friday when their cat was found alive.Full Article
Published
One family who lost everything in the Surfside condo collapse last month received a small miracle Friday when their cat was found alive.Full Article
Watch VideoThe death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called..
Watch VideoFlorida officials are working on plans to tear down what's left of a partially collapsed oceanfront condominium building..