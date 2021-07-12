John Oliver Has the Octopus-Appreciation Segment You Won’t Want to Miss (Video)

Octopuses — and definitely not octopi, we’ll let John Oliver explain why — are freaking majestic geniuses, according to this “Last Week Tonight” web-exclusive video. And yet, as the HBO host correctly called out, the sea creature does not get nearly enough credit. For what? Every. Single. Thing.



The clip, uploaded on Sunday, when Oliver was off again for his continuing summer hiatus, should probably terrify viewers as much as it wows and informs them. Why? Well, octopuses are CLEARLY just biding time to take over the Earth.



Watch the video above and you’ll pretty quickly see what we mean.



“Look, look, America — and to some extent, the world. All I’ve been trying to say with this piece — and in a way, my entire life — is that octopuses are cool,” Oliver wound down his 10-minute tribute. “Cats have dominated the internet for far too long and it is past time that octopuses get their turn. That’s it. That’s my whole argument here: Octopuses are great. I don’t have some big call to action, I’m not going to bring out a giant octopus mascot –although, f— that is a good idea, I should get on that. Instead, I just hope this video helped you appreciate octopuses a little bit more than you did when it started.”



“Last Week Tonight” will return with new episodes on July 25. That is, unless he gets “murdered by an octopus by then,” Oliver said.



“God, I hope so,” he signed off. “Bye!”



You could just tell he meant it.



