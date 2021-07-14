‘Spider-Man: No Way Home': Peter Parker’s Spidey Suit Gets a Doctor Strange Upgrade

Hot Toys has revealed a first look at Peter Parker’s upgraded Spidey Suit for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which features upgrades courtesy of Doctor Strange.



The first noticeable thing on the black and gold suit is the gauntlets. The inscriptions on the gauntlets, just like the gauntlets sported by Doctor Strange, seem to hint that maybe Peter Parker will be able to cast spells, priming him for action in the multiverse. The black and gold suit also has a Wakandan vibe to it, just like the upgraded arm sported by The Winter Soldier in the recent Marvel series.



Hot Toys



Peter Parker’s webbing seems to also get a mystical upgrade, courtesy again of Doctor Strange. Notice the inscriptions on the webbing as well.



Hot Toys



Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return as Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange in the upcoming film opposite Tom Holland.



Cumberbatch is expected to play the mentor role that was played in previous Spider-Man films by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”



With the multiverse being all the rage in superhero movies these days, the biggest clue so far that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading in a similar direction like DC is the news that Jamie Foxx is in talks to reprise his Spider-Man villain Electro in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as well. Foxx played the character in the 2014 “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger before the character was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Sony has dated the third film for Dec. 17, 2021. Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and 2019’s “Far From Home,” will also direct the newest film “No Way Home.”



“Far From Home” brought back another popular character from a previous iteration of the franchise, having J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original trilogy of films with Tobey Maguire.



It’s expected that other franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, will likewise return for the sequel. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the third film in the franchise.



Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange first met Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”