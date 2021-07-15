Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has joined Harrison Ford in the cast of “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.



James Mangold is directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, which is shooting at Pinewood Studios and elsewhere in the UK. The fifth film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, with Ford returning to his iconic role. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.



Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producing, while the film was written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold.



Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”



Antonio Banderas was nominated for his first Oscar for 2019’s “Pain and Glory.” He recently appeared in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” and will next be seen in Sony’s video game adaptation of “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and he’s reprising his voice role in another animated “Shrek” spinoff movie, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”



Banderas is represented by Reacting Talent and NuCo Media Group.



Deadline first reported the news.