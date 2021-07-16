Miami-area building evacuated after roof collapse
A three-story apartment building in northwestern Miami-Dade was evacuated on Thursday following a partial roof collapse, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported. (July 16)
A building in Northwest Miami-Dade has been evacuated after a partial roof collapse.
MIAMI, FLORIDA — The confirmed death toll at the collapsed condominium complex north of Miami Beach rose to 28 on Monday, after..