‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Will Not Return for Season 2

When “Loki” returns for a second season, it will do so with a new director. Kate Herron will not return for the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel show’s follow up.



“I’m not returning,” Herron told Deadline in an interview. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited.” A rep for Disney also confirmed that Herron will not be back.



Herron directed all the episodes and was an executive producer on the Disney+ series. Herron also ran the day-to-day on-set production while head writer, Michael Waldron was busy working on the script for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is due out in theaters next March.



It is unclear if Waldron will be back, with a Disney rep stating nothing has been announced yet for the sophomore season. Along with the “Doctor Strange” sequel, Waldron is also writing the Star Wars movie that is being produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.



Though there had been rumors, “Loki” getting a second season wasn’t confirmed until the very end of Wednesday’s finale. The announcement came during the mid-credits scene, which just showed a stamp coming down on a stack of documents that said: “Loki will return in season 2.”



“Loki” is the first Marvel Studios series to get a second season. “WandaVision” by its design was only built to run one season, though Elizabeth Olsen is set to return in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”



The studio’s second series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” could still conceivably get a second season, though with Anthony Mackie set to lead his own Captain America movie, it’s unclear what that would look like. Even so, characters like John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) figure to return in some capacity; Valentina even appeared in the post-credit tag for “Black Widow” in what appeared to set up “Hawkeye,” another Disney+ series.



The animated “What If…” is next up for Disney+, premiering August 11.