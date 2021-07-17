National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch And Warning For Parts Of NYC & NJ
Beware of this area that's under a flood watch through July 19h.
On top of all this, there's also a heat advisory. [ more › ]
Despite Tropical Storm Elsa moving out to the northeast, a cold front moved into the Washington, DC metropolitan area on Friday,..
A severe thunderstorm moved into the Tri-State area on Tuesday, June 8.