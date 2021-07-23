Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves Are Developing a 'Fantastical' Medical Drama at HBO Max

HBO Max has placed a "fantastical" medical drama from Oscar Sharp, Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen") and Matt Reeves ("The Batman") into development, a spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed for TheWrap.



"The Human Conditions" is an original series that follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own issues along the way.



Sharp, a British filmmaker, will write, direct and executive produce the project. Lindelof and Reeves are involved through their Warner Bros. Television deals.



"The Human Conditions" will be produced by Reeves's production company, 6th & Idaho, UK production company Brightstar, and Warner Bros Television. Deadline first reported the news.



Friday was a busy day for development at the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service. The pipeline there now also reportedly includes a Michael B. Jordan-developed Black Superman limited series, which will be based on the Val-Zod version of the character.



Collider first reported that Jordan's Outlier Society has hired a writer. A rep for HBO Max declined to comment on that one, while reps for Jordan and Warner Bros. did not respond to TheWrap's request for comment.



The HBO Max project comes as Warner Bros. is set to reboot the character on the big screen. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for a movie that would cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent, with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot set to produce.



Jordan's version would focus on a version of Superman that was Black in the comics. Val-Zod, who is also from Krypton, is from a different universe (the multiverse is a major concept in D.C. Comics), but follows a similar origin story. He is sent away from his home world to Earth after the death of his parents and becomes the second person to take up the mantle of Superman.



HBO Max has other DC Comics projects in the works, including a "Green Lantern" series and spinoffs of "The Suicide Squad" and "The Batman." HBO Max also inherited DC Universe shows like "Titans," "Harley Quinn" and "Doom Patrol."