'Good Girls' Series Finale Ratings Steady With Last Week - but Still Not Good

"Good Girls" came to an end on Thursday, and the earliest available Nielsen numbers don't look so good. (Especially the ones for its second-to-last hour.)



In contrast, "Big Brother" did well again for CBS, leading the broadcast network to an outright win in the final primetime before NBC's Tokyo Olympics begin their weeks of dominating the day (OK, night) part.



There was a three-way tie for second place in ratings averages among adults 18-49 on Thursday.



Last night, CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. "Big Brother" at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. "Love Island" at 9 got a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. A rerun followed.



ABC, NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3. ABC was second in total viewers with 2 million, NBC was third with 1.7 million and Fox was fourth with 1.4 million.



For ABC, "Holey Moley" at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, "When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren" got a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. "The Hustler" at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.



For NBC, "Making It" at 8 had a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers. The penultimate "Good Girls" episode at 9 settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. At 10, the season finale -- which, following cancellation, has become its series finale -- got a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. Those Nielsen numbers were steady with last week's 9 p.m. telecast.



For Fox, "Beat Shazam" at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. A repeat followed.



The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 821,000. "Walker" at 8 got a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million total viewers. At 9, "The Outpost" had a 0.1 rating and 460,000 total viewers.



We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.